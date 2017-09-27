RIP: Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead At 91

Hugh Hefner — who founded Playboy in 1953 and used Marilyn Monroe as the magazine’s first cover model, has passed away at the age of 91.

According to TMZ, Hugh died peacefully Wednesday night at his famous home, with his family by his side. Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones.

Hefner’s health had been in serious decline over the last year and he’s not been seen in public for some time. His passing comes just over a year after his brother, Keith, died battling cancer.

Playboy magazine catapulted Hef into a cultural phenomenon … paving way for the iconic Playboy Mansion that quickly became known for its legendary parties.

Hefner parted ways with the pad in August 2016 … selling to Pabst Blue Ribbon heir Daren Metropoulos for $100 million. But the sale had one condition — Hefner could live in the mansion without the new owner’s meddling until Hefner died.

RIP Hugh.

