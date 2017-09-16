Now Trending:
Serena Williams’ Baby Alexis Has a Battle Cry and an Instagram Page!!!

Serena Williams‘ baby is just weeks old, and already about to compete with Asad Khalid, for the most popular baby on instagram.

Serena made baby Alexis her own IG page, that has racked up more followers than the average person.

More than 21,000 people were quick to hit the follow button on Alexis’ new page.

The baby’s dad, Alexis Ohanian, is pictured with his daughter … or at least his arm is.

Obviously mommy knows a star has been born. And just like Teyana Taylor, Serena made her baby a jr., Except Williams completely named the baby after the father.

