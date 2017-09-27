Last week the woman suing R&B singer Usher Raymond for $20 Million, identified herself as Laura Helm.

Helm is suing Usher for allegedly giving her genital herpes.

Helm, an aspiring jazz singer, claims in recent legal docs, she had 2 sexual encounters with the “Let It Burn” singer. She says he behaved very oddly. The docs are very descriptive, but she says she never saw him finish because she saw him run to the bathroom. She goes on … on the second occasion he did not wear a condom and says a few days after that she noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek. A few days after that she noticed a similar bump — the size of a green pea — on her vagina.

She says, during the second encounter in a New Orleans hotel, Usher set the mood by putting on jazz music while performing oral sex on her.

Soon after her two sexual experiences with Usher, Helm claims an “unusual bump appeared on the inside of [her] cheek.” She also discovered an “unusual bump the size of a pea that was painful to the touch on [her] vagina.” These are symptoms of herpes.

There was money to be made.

