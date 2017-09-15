Wendy Williams CLAPS BACK At T.I. Over Bikini Booty No Butt Checks Photos: ‘I Could Buy One Like Your Wife Did’

Last week, Wendy Williams vacationed in Barbados, along with her husband Kevin. Paparazzi spotted the famous couple and of course took photos.

Once the photos hit the internet, Williams was immediately roasted over her awkward body shape and lack of a derrière.

The roast was so bad, that memes were created.

A post shared by Kissy Denise – Officially 💋 (@kissydenise_officially) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Many who talked bad about Wendy’s photos stating that Williams should have a better body/booty, since she made a career by dragging celebrities. Williams didn’t miss a beat. While still on vaca, the talk show host noticed all the bikini hate and mockingly promised to address the issue after her vacation.

If you’re gonna live in a glass house…I’ll see you Monday and oh yes, I will talk about my beach body. P.S. I never go in the water without a few floatation devices. 🏖👙😘 A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Little did we know, the show would also include her response to rapper T.I., who noted that he wasn’t going to jump in to drag Wendy, although she constantly judges other celebrities.

TIP Wrote on IG:

As promised, Wendy addressed her booty being M.I.A. and decided to throw a lot of shade TIP and Tiny’s way.

“I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation. The paparazzi caught me. T.I. referenced my lack of behind. I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done’,” Wendy said.

WOW. Savage but true. I vote that Wendy buys one anyway. However, I’m never mad at Wendy. She’s quite entertaining and good at her job. Which is why, people call me wanna be Wendy, knock off Wendy on mini Wendy. She’s so good in a field where few black women thrive, that that’s the only woman people can think of to compare me to.

Check out this nice photo of Wendy below.