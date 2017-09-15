Wendy Williams CLAPS BACK At T.I. Over Bikini Booty No Butt Checks Photos: ‘I Could Buy One Like Your Wife Did’
Last week, Wendy Williams vacationed in Barbados, along with her husband Kevin. Paparazzi spotted the famous couple and of course took photos.
Once the photos hit the internet, Williams was immediately roasted over her awkward body shape and lack of a derrière.
The roast was so bad, that memes were created.
Many who talked bad about Wendy’s photos stating that Williams should have a better body/booty, since she made a career by dragging celebrities. Williams didn’t miss a beat. While still on vaca, the talk show host noticed all the bikini hate and mockingly promised to address the issue after her vacation.
Little did we know, the show would also include her response to rapper T.I., who noted that he wasn’t going to jump in to drag Wendy, although she constantly judges other celebrities.
Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I’m gon try something new & different this time. Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That’s my approach… let’s see. 🤔
As promised, Wendy addressed her booty being M.I.A. and decided to throw a lot of shade TIP and Tiny’s way.
“I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation. The paparazzi caught me. T.I. referenced my lack of behind. I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done’,” Wendy said.
