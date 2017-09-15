Winning! Rob Kardashian will pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support, if she drops abuse allegations

This entire Blac Chyna story is exactly why I don’t talk bad about or blast gold diggers.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly settled their lengthy custody agreement over daughter Dream.

The two will share joint custody, but Chyna still came out on top.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old male carrier of the Kardashian name, has been awarded slightly more than fifty percent custody of their ten-month-old daughter, amid reports he is concerned about the model’s parenting.

Sources also claim Rob has agreed to pay Chyna, 29, $20,000 a month in child support – with Chyna dropping her abuse allegations against him.

It is believed that Rob wanted to ‘draw the line’ at $10,000 for child support, but Blac was after $50,000-plus to put towards nannies and care.

However, the pair are thought to have bartered the price down in exchange for the model dropping her abuse allegations – which led to her requesting a restraining order against Rob earlier this year.

It is speculated that the majority of the money will go directly to the nannies. Sources say that Rob is ‘concerned about Chyna’s parenting’ – and worried the beauty is prioritizes partying and her social life over her daughter Dream.

This woman will get a free huge check every month, while I must work extremely hard to get that same amount of money. Heck, my son’s father still gets $50 a month in child support from me, even though I have my son, plus his brother from another mother, who is 2 months younger than him…. But bro wouldn’t give either kid $50 if they asked for it… By not being a gold digger, I attracted a gold-digging man.

Meanwhile, women like Blac Chyna are living large. Women must really learn to be honest with themselves. Finding real love is invaluable, but having a man with money is always better than being broke and struggling. Personally I will always have a hard time opening my mouth, to blast a woman who is doing better than me. While I’m not into gold digging -having less money, will never equate to doing better, to me.

What are your thoughts? Is Chyna winning in your eyes?