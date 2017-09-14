Now Trending:
A woman got so high, that she took a bath in the produce section of the grocery store [video]

Drugs are an amazing invention/discovery. They have the power to keep a human being alive, or to quell their pain or stress. However, drugs also have the power to drive you crazy. Especially if you indulge in the use of extreme street drugs.

One woman got so high and full of delusions, that she literally laid in the produce section at a grocery store, and begun to wash her body with vegetables.

Sad. I totally think people should just stick to weed. They have plants called “Death, Choke, Knock Out, Get Right” and other stuff. With the marijuana industry now slowly being legalized, I’m not understanding why people feel a need to do much stronger and illegal drugs???

