Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
WOMAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR PUTTING NAIL POLISH REMOVER IN STEPDAUGHTER’S BABY BOTTLE

WOMAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR PUTTING NAIL POLISH REMOVER IN STEPDAUGHTER’S BABY BOTTLE

In The News No Comments

baby murder andrea vazquez hernandez-

CAROL STREAM, Illinois — A woman was sentenced to only 10-years in prison after being charged with putting nail polish remover in her 17-month-old stepdaughter’s baby bottle.

Before sentencing, Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, said she was ashamed of her conduct and regretted it.

She was found guilty on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempted aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 13.

On May 29, 2016, police responded to Vazquez-Herandez’s residence where they spoke with the victim’s father, who had placed the call. Earlier that evening, he had attempted to give his daughter milk that she immediately spit out.

He then took the baby to the hospital, where all her tests came back normal and she was released.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!