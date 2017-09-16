WOMAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR PUTTING NAIL POLISH REMOVER IN STEPDAUGHTER’S BABY BOTTLE

CAROL STREAM, Illinois — A woman was sentenced to only 10-years in prison after being charged with putting nail polish remover in her 17-month-old stepdaughter’s baby bottle.

Before sentencing, Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, said she was ashamed of her conduct and regretted it.

She was found guilty on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempted aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 13.

On May 29, 2016, police responded to Vazquez-Herandez’s residence where they spoke with the victim’s father, who had placed the call. Earlier that evening, he had attempted to give his daughter milk that she immediately spit out.

He then took the baby to the hospital, where all her tests came back normal and she was released.

