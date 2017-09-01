Woman Snapchats Rape Of Unconscious Friend, Prosecutors Say

Chicago, IL — After an argument over a man, a woman filmed the rape of her unconscious friend, posted videos of the attack to Snapchat and even narrated the sexual assault, prosecutors said Thursday.

It all began on Aug. 24 when Beth Rae Harris, 36, and the victim got into a fight over a man at a party, Assistant State’s Attorney Nora Gill said during a bond hearing.

The fight “dissipated,” however, Gill said, and the two women made up and went on to a club and hotel afterparty together.

According to prosecutors, the 23-year-old victim drank heavily before eventually passing out in Harris’ apartment in the 7400 block of North Artesian Avenue.

Continue Reading On Page 2