A black woman got into a fight with a cop, and made it out alive 😮 [video]

If you’re black and the police areĀ called on you, it’s pretty much an excellent idea to be polite and play it cool. And you most definitely not, ever, ever, ever, fight with a cop.

Before October 1, 2017. Those were pretty much the rules for African Americans, residing in America.

But a courageous (nutcase really)20-year-old black woman single-handedly (okay. She had her friendĀ with her) changed the often fatal hidden policiesĀ of America’s police department, against it’s black citizens.

An incident report obtained Tuesday from Philadelphia police identifiedĀ Lashae Whitaker, 20, andĀ Tierra Brown, 28, as the women seen in the video, which was recorded at the 7-Eleven on the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

According toĀ police, an employee was working at the store at about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 when Whittaker and Brown entered.

