29-year-old man found guilty of trying to pay $150 to have sex with a child

The lustful perversions of child sex, can’t seem to be escaped for some men. It’s a costly crime, with great consequences. Yet, so many forge right ahead…

A man from Romeoville, Illinois was found guilty of traveling to an Aurora hotel to have sex with a child.

On Tuesday, Judge Linda S. Abrahamson convicted 29-year-old Anthone J. Caradine of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony; traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; grooming, a Class 4 felony; and solicitation of a sexual act, a Class 4 felony. Caradine waived his right to a jury trial.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the one-day trial that on March 27, 2015, Caradine drove to an Aurora hotel, met with a person he believed was the mother of two minor girls, and confirmed with that person that he wanted sex with a minor girl in exchange for $150, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was promptly arrested by officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora Police Department.

No minor was ever present with or had any contact with Caradine, according to the release.

