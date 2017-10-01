BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING AT HARVEST 91 FESTIVAL, ON LAS VEGAS BLVD

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — There are reports of multiple people shot Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

News crews are everywhere.. Several people have been sent to University Medical Trauma.

Las Vegas Police are responding to reports of an active shooter with multiple victims in the area of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard at Route 90 Harvest, a country concert festival.

“We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” the Las Vegas Metro Police tweeted.

A gunman opened fire Sunday night at a Las Vegas casino hotel, sending people fleeing as police SWAT units searched for the attacker.

Reports said that the shooting happened at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It was not immediately known how many people, if any, were injured.

Several SWAT teams were sent to the hotel, and officers reported being pinned down by gunfire, according to police scanner traffic.

The police reported clearing out the hotel’s 29th floor and working their way up to the 32nd floor. A Twitter post from the Las Vegas Police Department described reports of an “active shooter” near or around the Mandalay Bay casino.

Photos and videos from the concert festival showed multiple victims, including people on the ground, bleeding.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Country singer Jake Owen was among those at the hotel. He tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

Another musician, Luke Combs, tweeted there was an active shooter at Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival being held on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We’re safe. Love you guys,” Combs said.

2. Witnesses Say There Were ‘Bullets Flying Everywhere’ From ‘Multiple Shooters’ Firing From High Up

Witnesses told reporter Nathan O’Neal that hundreds of shots were fired after a loud bang that sounded like a firecracker.

“Clip after clip after clip, bullets flying everywhere, people running,” the witness said. “It was really, really bad. We were the furthest VIP stages away from Mandalay Bay and they (the bullets) were ricocheting everywhere where we fear. They were firing from somewhere high and they were unloading clip after clip after clip. Multiple shooters, has to be.”

Videos taken by concertgoers at the festival show people screaming and running as multiple gunshots can be heard. A witness says it sounded like a “machine gun.”

3. Multiple People Have Been Shot, Including a Police Officer

THAT SOUNDS LIKE A MACHINE GUN ! #route91harvest pic.twitter.com/QsjWkHGiUa — amanda gomez (@amandavgomezzz) October 2, 2017

According to scanner reports, multiple people have been shot, including a police officer.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

