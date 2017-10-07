Now Trending:
BREAKING NEWS! Rapper Nelly Just Got Arrested For RAPE! 😮

October isn’t looking good for Nelly. He was arrested this morning for doing something shocking.

The rapper was just arrested for rape, according to TMZ.

The site is reporting that a  woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington, where he’s been performing.

Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

The alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We’re told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her.

Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. It appears he was in custody at the time of this post.

From his IG post Nelly was obviously feeling some kind of way last night.

You may also be aware that Nelly is currently dating Floyd Mayweather’s ex, Shantel Jackson.

 

WCE..!!!!! Taste even better..!!!

 

#tbt One of our first pics… He knew back then 😜

So we can’t wait to see what messy Floyd has to say about this.

 

Billion Dollar Business

 

TMZ also posted video of Nelly who appeared to be smoking weed last night…

This leaves us as fans, wondering, WTF is going on in the celebrity world these days???

