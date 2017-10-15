Now Trending:
Comedian Jess Hilarious Went So Hard On Azealia Banks, That I Cried For Her 😭 [video]

Azealia Banks Jess Hilarious

There are some people on the internet that you should never mess with.  Mainly cause they will drag you for everything you’re worth, with no recovery option.

Comedian Jess Hilarious is one of those people.  Azealia Banks called herself coming for Jess and quickly found out that Jess is not the one.

Jess who does a ‘Jess With The Mess’ news show on Instagram, recently did one where she noted that Azealia Banks’ concert tickets are on Groupon for $16.

Azealia Banks concert tickets sold on on Groupon for $20.

Screen Shot 2017-10-15 at 9.40.37 AM.png

Banks didn’t like the little groupon quip and said that Jess was on a Wilding Out Tour, instead of a tour of her own…

“Stop doing the chitlin circuit,” Banks reportedly wrote back, according to Bossip. “Buckle down and write a real script. It will get you further than the chitlin circuit.”

azealia-banks.jpg  

Which resulted in Jess really getting in that azz!

@azealiabanks Chill out NOW A post shared by Jessica Robin Moore (@jesshilarious_official) on

Oh, but she wasn’t done yet.

The roast continued:

Lesson here – Don’t come for Jess Hilarious… Honestly, It’s probably not a good idea to come for any comedian. They roast people effortlessly.

Azelia-Banks.jpg

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

