Da Deacon Releases Visuals For ‘Call Me Michael Jackson’

As The Source Magazine names Da Deacon one of the top upcoming MC’s to be on the lookout for, Deacon released his smooth visuals for ‘Call Me Michael Jackson‘.

While his name may be new to you, the hitmaker isn’t new to the scene at all. Da Deacon started behind-the-scenes as a producer for rap greats like, Lil Wayne, Yelawolf, Rick Ross, and Three 6 Mafia.

Now the Miami emcee is bringing his southern musical swagger and bars to the forefront; with his music video “Call Me Michael Jackson”.

While one may be a peasant in their own state and a King in another, Deacon doesn’t have that problem…. As quite a few major radio stations in Florida are throwing their full support behind his music career, after hearing the buzz on the streets.

The catchy tunes of “Call Me Michael Jackson” can now be heard playing across Power 95.3, 104.5 The Beat and Hot 94.1 Daytona.

No surprise that Deacon did not disappoint, when he dropped the music video.

Watch Deacon’s ‘Call Me Michael Jackson’ come to life below:



However, Deacon isn’t just another rapper. He has a story. Deacon came from the bottom, got into a bit of trouble at an early age and was able to turn his life around. The 305 rapper earned a degree in micro-molecular biology, but soon discovered he has a passion for making music.

Get the backstory and inspiration behind ‘Call Me Michael Jackson’ below:

