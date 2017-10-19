Fans Calling For Hazel E. To Be Fired, She Called Black Women Jealous “Monkeys” in beef with Jess Hilarious

Reality Starlet Hazel E. Just Jumped Off A Cliff

And we’re not talking a small cliff that you can recover from. I’m talking about one that deems you dead on arrival of hitting the ground. It’s over for Hazel right now.

Love & Hip Hop – Hollywood star Hazel E, must have thought she was Stacey Dash about to be picked up and dropped by FOX, in her battle with comedian Jess Hilarious.

During her social media battle Hazel started bashing black women, saying they’re jealous of her and all the normal stuff. But then she literally called black women monkeys in an instagram post.

Immediately her box of Lucky Charms dried up.

What made Hazel Go This far?

Well the beef started when Jess clowned the title of Hazel’s book,Girl Code: Ethics As A Lifestyle.” Jess also called Hazel’s boyfriend, Rose Burgundy, gay. Jess claimed Burgundy cheated on Hazel with a man.

Instead of laughing at the savage comedian with over 2 million instgram followers, and keeping it moving, Hazel reacted to the bait, like a puppet responding to it’s master.

Hazel got angry and danced.

But her boyfriend wanted to take up for his woman, and danced first.

They also posted old half naked pictures of Jess and called her son gay. (the photos aren’t even worth posting. No big deal. So here is the small screenshot.)

To back her claims about Burgandy’s sexuality, Jess also posted a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Burgandy and a man who goes by the name @TheRealCamYonce.

Which then caused Hazel E. to go off the deep end.

Hazel really called black women monkeys and told them to stop bleaching their skin, when she bleaches hers too….

Now everyone is calling for Mona Scott to fire Hazel

#HazelE saying dark skinned women hate her but going under the knife to change her looks. Baby girl you just hate yourself. Don't blame us! pic.twitter.com/PUqi59Dmdy — Mel 🇭🇹 (@MellyMel320) October 18, 2017

#hazele comment I don't even blame her I blame all the people that boost light skin women up to think like this pic.twitter.com/fW9Ncdw1O9 — Shirret (@ncforlife34) October 18, 2017

Hazel E is talking mad shit about dark skinned women as if her entire body wasn't constructed my some low rent surgeon…. #HazelE #LHHH — B'RIHANNA CARTER:] (@Me_No_Careeeeee) October 18, 2017

#HazelE … you couldn’t even stand next to these Beautiful brown skin Queens..go stand next to the camels..🐪🐪🐪🐪🐪 pic.twitter.com/u28M9qcWFh — Ammie (@ammiecake) October 18, 2017

So #HazelE is trying to use colorism within the community for notoriety since she FINALLY realized she has no talent. pic.twitter.com/cux2CTCnXe — Tiffany Hamilton (@tffhthewriter) October 18, 2017

Now people are calling for Hazel to be fired. WOW! I’d never thought I would say this about any reality star or anyone going off on their haters.. But Hazel went WAY too far, with the monkey stuff. I completely understand that they ae instructed to keep up drama on social media in order to promote the show. But Hazel E. let her mouth overload her ass. Even if you called one black person a monkey, that might not be so bad, but to call black women in general monkeys. Well it’s time for Hazel to be banished into oblivion, cause all that botched plastic surgery to her face, apparently made her forget she’s still black. Chile…..