Gabrielle Union: “I Have Had 8 or 9 Miscarriages By My Husband”

Who knew that Gabrielle Union‘s character on ‘Being Mary Jane’ actually mirrored her real life issues. Specifically the fertilization part…

In her new book ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine‘, a book of short stories abut her life; Union tells of her struggles with fertility.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union, 44, writes in the book excerpted exclusively for PEOPLE magazine. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Continue Reading On Page 2