Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Gabrielle Union Says She Started Masturbating At 5-Years-Old [video]

Gabrielle Union Says She Started Masturbating At 5-Years-Old [video]

Celebrities No Comments

Gabrielle Union

In her new book We’re Going To Need More Wine,  Gabrielle Union spoke about her adolescent masturbating experience.

The Being Mary Jane actress said she started masturbating at age 5.

Watch the star speak about her admission below:

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!