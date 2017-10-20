GRAPHIC PHOTOS SHOW KENNEKA JENKINS’ BODY IN HOTEL FREEZER

With the investigation into the death of Kenneka Jenkins being closed, graphic photos of the teen’s deceased body have been released to the media.

Rosemont authorities announced late Friday that they have closed the investigation into Kenneka Jenkins’ death and determined it to be accidental, saying there is “no evidence that indicates any other conclusion.”

The images released today, raised more questions with her family.

The photos, while disturbing, help provide more insight into the case, which has been wrapped in controversy, rumors and conspiracy theories since the 19-year-old was found dead on September 10 in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, a village 17 miles northwest of Chicago.

WARNING: THE PHOTOS IN THIS ARTICLE ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC