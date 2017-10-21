Now Trending:
Gucci Mane’s Brother Heartbroken That He Didn’t Get Invited To The Wedding, He Didn’t Invite His Mother Either…

Gucci mane Keyshia brother

If you read everything coming out about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaior, after their disappointing $1.7 Million wedding. It’s clear that the relationship involves familial dysfunction.

If people aren’t talking about Keyshia’s kids being MIA, they are talking about Gucci’s family not being present at “The Mane Event.”

One of Gucci’s brothers, Nathan, spoke to TMZ about the apparent stiffing.

Nathan ended the interview by asking Keyshia Kaior how does she think that Gucci actually cares about her, if he doesn’t care about his own mother.

Indeed a good question.

