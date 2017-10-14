H.E.R. is Silently Taking Over The Music Scene. Here’s 5 Facts about her

There’s an artist named H.E.R. and you probably haven’t heard of her.

I don’t know much about her. But I do know her music is amazing. So amazing that I don’t even have to hype her up. One listen and I promise that you too will be hooked, if you like soft, sweet, beautiful, love music.

Listen Below:

Yes, I know you’re hooked. Now you may as well go on a binge and listen to ALL of her other songs…

Here is what I’ve been able to gather about this musical genius.

1. H.E.R. hit the scene is September 2016, when RCA Records released an early stream of a 7-track project under a mysterious new artist moniker, H.E.R. There was very little promo around the project.

2. H.E.R.’s real name is Gabi Wilson.

3. She’s originally from Vallejo, California and performed Alicia Keys’ “Fallin” on the Maury show for “The Most Talented Kids” episode when she was 10 years old. She’d later perform songs on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and The View, which ended up going viral.

4. We’re late. Alicia Keys tweeted about Gabi all the way back in 2015, and eventually became her mentor.

Lovin my lil sis @gabiwilson cover of "jungle" !!! Girl can sing, play, wrote erything!!!!;-) blessings mama!! check: http://t.co/YlfQVK4IIh — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 7, 2015

5. H.E.R.’s recently announced concert tour sold out within hours.

She then made an instagram post saying she didn’t expect to sell out…

Humility is cute to most, but I was like “How can you not know, that you were going to sell out? Your music is amazing!

There’s not much information about there about her. It looks like she’s definitely under 21-years- of age.

Those who know of H.E.R. are waiting for the rest of the world to find out about H.E.R… In the meantime, there is some type of veil of secrecy around her… Her takeover is slow and silent.They don’t even see her coming…