A 40-minute Facebook video shows drugs, guns and more on the streets of Milwaukee, but now the man who recorded it is charged with running a mobile drug house.

Police said Jeff Kirk used his car as his office, and his cellphone as a transmitter, to broadcast his drug dealing. According to a criminal complaint, last month, Kirk broadcast a 40-minute feed as he drove around town selling marijuana while armed with a semi-automatic rifle and handgun.

The video doesn’t appear on Kirk’s Facebook page now, but someone recorded it, and gave it to police who moved in. “When I saw these guys come out, I said, ‘Whoa, am I watching a TV program here or what?” a neighbor said.

The neighbor said he was outside raking when a heavily armed crew of ATF and FBI agents, and Milwaukee police officers, shut down his street. “They were serious. They had serious firepower there. An M16 will pulverize your flesh,” the neighbor said.

Police arrested Kirk at his girlfriend’s house where they said they seized two guns, a bulletproof vest, marijuana and $1,400 cash.

Kirk is now is the Milwaukee County Jail facing eight felonies. Police said the Facebook live video showed Kirk driving up to his home, where a woman he called mom brought him a bag of marijuana.

Kirk is stupid. It’s also stupid that he just messed up his life over a drug that can be bought in stores in other cities.

Like in Vegas you can walk into the store and buy weed the same way you buy liquor.

In addition while this may be funny to us. Kirk is still very much a silly child, with a mother who lets him do whatever he wants. He wasn’t taught better.

