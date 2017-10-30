Jeremy Meeks: Felon Bae’s wife finally files for child support…Bae ain’t coming back

Jeremy Meeks‘ wife finally decided to file for child support after realizing her bae isn’t coming back.

Meeks is an absentee father whose success as the so-called “Hot Felon Bae” went straight to his head … claims his estranged wife, in recent court documents.

Melissa Meeks has petitioned the court to go after Jeremy for child and spousal support, as well as sole legal and physical custody … claiming Jeremy sees their 7-year-old son “maybe 2 days a month.”

In docs obtained by TMZ, Melissa says Jeremy “basically lives as a playboy with a rich girlfriend” … TopShop heir Chloe Green.

Melissa claims he drives a $150k car and has lots of jewelry now.

However she has no clue how much Jeremy makes, but seeing as to how he’s dating a billionaire, clearly bro has some money to spare.

Melissa doesn’t list how much she wants in support because “I am not yet sure of his income, but I am sure it is more than mine.”

She says Jeremy’s “success went to his head and he left us.”

Meeks filed for separation from his wife of 8 years, then filed for divorce in October, seeing as to how the rich lady hadn’t dumped him yet.

Sad to hear that he’s not taking care of the family he left behind. But this is no different than most other stories of down azz chicks. A man may stay with you when you look like his best option, but if he doesn’t truly love you a cute billionaire chick will quickly make him jump ship… Or even a millionaire one.

Green isn’t the first rich woman to take an average woman’s husband. Fantasia and Gabrielle Union did it first.

Oh my, how money changes things.

