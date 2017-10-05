Keyshia Ka’oir Says She Fell In Love With Gucci Mane After Bathing Him 😍

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane are set to tie the knot this month, and details on how their love story began will warm your heart.

The lipstick mogul told Page Six: “I went on tour with Gucci in 2010 — that is when it really started to get serious. I fell in love with Gucci when I bathed him … I put him in a shower and just bathed him. I just did things to him and he looked at me and said, ‘Wow, no one has ever bathed me before.”

“I am a traditional Jamaican lady, that is what you do. You take care of your man,” she explained.

Their October 17th wedding will be aired on BET.

The 8 episode television series will document the lives of Gucci and Keyshia leading up to the day of nuptials. The bachelor and bachelorette parties are also included.

With a guest list of more than 200, Keyshia has put in place a dress code.

“I have a security team … and I have a dress code as well. All the women have to wear a gown, as if you are getting married. And the men have to wear white suits. Even my camera crew has to wear white.

If you don’t come dressed accordingly you have to leave, and I am so serious. If you come wearing something else then you were not invited,” she said.

A Gangsta & his Bride 💎 A post shared by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

I really love and respect the way Keyshia and Gucci glowed up together. It’s a beautiful thing.

#TBT #KeyshiaKaior It’s Never too late to #change, ladies. #GlowUp #Class #BeautyOverBooty A post shared by KissyDenise.com 💋 (@kissydenise.com_) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Are you excited to see Gucci and Keyshia walk down the aisle?