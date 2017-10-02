Las Vegas Gunman Identified As Stephen Paddock – 50 Confirmed Dead in Worst Mass Shooting In American History

The gunman who massacred at least 50 people at a Las Vegas concert has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock killed himself before officers reached him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where police said he opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across the street.

America is reeling from the worst mass shooting in its history after at least 50 people were killed and more than 406 wounded at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The shooting broke out on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by 22,000 and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

Police say the shooter was 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a resident of nearby Mesquite, Nevada, who opened fire on the festival taking place at Las Vegas Village from a room across the street in the Mandalay Bay Hotel at 10:08pm.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that his officers breached Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor and found Paddock dead inside, among an ‘arsenal’ of 10 firearms. Lombardo said that Paddock shot himself dead.

Investigators are now raiding Paddock’s home in a retirement community in Mesquite, which he shared with a woman named Marilou Danley. Danley was initially called a person of interest in the shooting, but police no longer believe she was involved after contacting her early Monday morning and finding her out of the country. Police say it appears Paddock used her ID when he checked into his hotel on September 28.

Lombardo said investigations are still ongoing and police have not yet determined a motive. He was not believed to be connected to any militant group, Lombardo said.

‘We have no idea what his belief system was,’ he added.

President Donald Trump paid his respects on Monday morning after the shooting, writing on Twitter: ‘My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!’

Hundreds of rounds of automatic gunfire were reported by witnesses on the scene; one woman in the Mandalay Bay said that there was a shooter on the 32nd floor, and that they had killed a security guard

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the music festival grounds. She appears to be alive and moving

A Monday morning photo shows two windows blown out on the 32nd floor. It’s unclear if both were connected to Paddock’s room

Above, another view of the two windows that were broken at the Mandalay Bay hotel

Three people lie on the ground, one covered in blood, after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday

At least 50 people are dead and 200 injured after the Sunday shooting at the Las Vegas music festival

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during the shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino (left); people take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival (right)

A body lies under a sheet on The Strip in Las Vegas as police secure the area after at least 50 people were killed on Sunday

Police on guard on the streets outside the Mandalay Bay. The shooter was killed inside the hotel

Police detained Marilou Danley, described as Paddock’s ‘companion’ and his roommate, in the early hours of Monday morning. They say they don’t believe she was involved in the shooting

Paddock’s brother says he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can’t understand what happened. He also said he’s made a statement to police.

“We have no idea how this happened,” said Eric Paddock, 55, of Orlando, Florida. “It’s like an asteroid just fell on top of our family.”

He was crying. “There is no reason we can imagine why Stephen would do something like this,” he said. “All we can do is send our condolences to the people who died. Just no reason, no warning.”

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.