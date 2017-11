Trouble is brewing in the household of Married to Medicine stars Lisa Nicole Cloud and hubby Dr. Darren Naugles.

According to Fameolous, Lisa was caught on the phone demanding that her husband dump his side chick.

Listen to the audio below:



Embarrassing. A woman shouldn’t have to get on the phone and tell her husband to dump his side chick. That’s teenage behavior… Then again, marriage is for adults. And adults do not play with it comes to protecting their house and home.

Side Bishes gotta go!