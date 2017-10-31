Miami man killed his girlfriend & told police that her mutilated body was actually a blow up doll made of flesh…

Miami, Florida – A Miami man is on his way to prison for a long time; after he tried to tell police that the mutilated body of his girlfriend was really a blow-up doll made of flesh.

Jerome Ernest Wright, 32, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 52-year-old Deanna Clendinen, according to the Miami-Dade Police arrest report.

The report said officers responded to a home in the 6200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue for a report of a foul odor that was reported by Wright’s mom, 62-year-old Della Rosalie Wright.

Della Wright called 911 and told officers that she lives with her son and that the odor was coming from his room. As officers approached his room, he came out naked and sweaty and said he had a stomach ache, the report said.

Officers entered the bedroom and saw what appeared to be bodily fluids on a trash can and a mattress. When they checked a closet, they found a body wrapped in sheets and clothing.

Della Wright said Deanna frequently stays at the home and said she last saw her on October 24, going into Wright’s bedroom. She said on Friday, Wright ran out of his bedroom complaining of a stomach pain, and that’s when she noticed the foul odor coming from his room.

She said she asked Jerome what the odor was. He responded to the question by claiming he saw a dead rat in the room, had diarrhea and that the dog defecated on the floor. She noted that Jerome smelled like blood, the report said.

Later on, she smelled a foul odor in the garbage can in the kitchen and took the trash to the outside garbage bin without looking inside, the report said.

After he was taken into custody, Wright denied that there was a dead woman in the closet and said whatever was in his room was not real, the report said.

“The defendant stated that there was a life-size blow-up doll in the closet and that the doll is made of flesh,” the arrest report noted. “The defendant advised on several occasions that if you find something in my room, it’s from the internet.”

Investigators said they could smell “a strong odor of human decomposition emanating from the defendant,” the report said.

The body was later confirmed to be Deanna Clendinen. The body had a large laceration to the abdomen where her organs were removed, and the organs were found in the trash can outside.

Wright was on probation for aggravated battery against Clendinen when her body was discovered.

Jerome Ernest Wright is charged with abuse of a dead human body. Murder charges will likely be filed, pending the results of the coroner’s autopsy report.