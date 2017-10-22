Mother arrested for child abuse after crashing her minivan on way to daycare & killing 1-year-old daughter

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — The mother of an infant who died in a car crash after not being strapped in a car seat received multiple charges Friday.

Minion Clopton, 31, was charged with two counts of third-degree child abuse, felonies and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree child abuse.

Clopton was also charged with two additional felonies for driving without a valid license causing death and injury.

Dasani Lynn Colbert, 1, was killed July 28 when the minivan she was riding in collided with a car. She was thrown from the vehicle and killed.





A second child was ejected from the minivan, a third was injured and both drivers sustained injuries.

Family members said Clopton was taking the three children to day care when the crash happened.

Family members said Dasani’s mother was taking the three children to day care when the crash happened. None of the children were restrained in car seats, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley.

“She’s a wonderful mom,” Dasani’s grandmother, Haoria Ellerby, said of the baby’s mother. “I love her. I respect her. And we just need support.”

