NeNe Leakes breaks down crying after being fired from her Xscape tour hosting gig [video]

Poor NeNe.

The outspoken reality star is having a bad day after being fired for delivering a brutal clapback to a heckler.

This morning news came out that NeNe Leakes will no longer be hosting the Xscape reunion tour after dropping a despicable rape clapback at a female heckler during one of her stand-up gigs.

Xscape wasted no time separating themselves from NeNe.

On Thursday morning, the group released a statement saying they were “dismayed” by NeNe’s remarks. Although NeNe apologized, Xscape emphasized they came to the decision as supporters of all women, and stand by all female rape victims.

They added, “This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends.” They also wished NeNe the best as she “navigates this very difficult period.”

The clapback was delivered over the weekend at a show in Oakland. Exactly what NeNe said to the heckler was that she hoped the heckler got raped by their Uber driver.

The ‘Real Housewives’ star was immediately booed. She later apologized on Facebook, saying she regretted uttering the words, especially as she is a victim of abuse, herself.

You can hear the clapback as it is being delivered below.

Apologizing is a major change for NeNe. Before it was more like….

As a result of the firing, NeNe broke down in tears.

NeNe Leakes got fired from her gig hosting the Xscape reunion tour, after dropping a disgusting rape clapback at a heckler during one of her stand-up gigs. (Full story on site) A post shared by KissyDenise.com 💋 (@kissydenise.com_) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

MY THOUGHTS:

Xscape shouldn’t have fired NeNe… At some point we should all start to realize that it’s the blacks who lose their job over cracking a joke. Meanwhile the President of the United States of America loves to grab them by the what???

I feel some sort of empathy for NeNe, she was doing a stand up routine. She cracked a joke. Maybe it was a bad one, but it was still a joke during a comedy show.

In addition, NeNe now has to learn how to navigate the world being a different person, although the person she is and was is what made her a star.

Imagine being in her shoes…