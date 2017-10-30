Newly Engaged Cardi B. Cancels All Her Gigs, Trying to Get Offset Pregnant

Social Media was lit over the weekend with news of Cardi B. and Offset‘s recent engagement. Not everyone was happy for the couple, but that’s okay because the couple is happy for themselves.

After getting a surprise proposal at Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Cardi promptly canceled all her prior engagements.

In a lengthy social media post, Cardi said:

“There’s no fu**ing way I would still be going to Vanity tonight to see y’all. I’m sorry. Impossible.” She went on to say that she’s going to “get in the tour bus and knock the dreads off that ni**a. Bussing it down for the rest of the weekend. I’m getting you pregnant boy.”

Cardi too much 😂😂 A post shared by XXL (@xxl) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!

Meanwhile,



Extras:

Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj are both featured on a new Migos song

Rollingstone on Cardi’s engagement.