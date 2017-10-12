Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Soooo. Plies said if you’re in your 40’s your p*ssy is done for.. It’s a Cutlass [video]

Soooo. Plies said if you’re in your 40’s your p*ssy is done for.. It’s a Cutlass [video]

Celebrities No Comments

plies instagram-PM

This morning Plies hopped on Instagram to do what he does best. Speak his mind while entertaining us in the process.

Today the retired rapper said that women in their 40’s need to rebuild their p*ssy, because it’s done for, like a car motor that needs to be rebuilt.

If you’re in your 40’s that p*ssy is a Cutlass. Pussy in it’s 30’s is like an Altima with 100,000 miles, Plies said. He then said women in their 20’s vaginas were equivalent to a new BMW.

Of course women in their 40’s went off.

Screen Shot 2017-10-12 at 7.13.02 PMplies

Sooo, Plies made another video telling people to calm down, it’s not that serious.

To which he received the desired responses.

Screen Shot 2017-10-12 at 7.13.02 PM

All is well in Pliesland.

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!