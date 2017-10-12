This morning Plies hopped on Instagram to do what he does best. Speak his mind while entertaining us in the process.

Today the retired rapper said that women in their 40’s need to rebuild their p*ssy, because it’s done for, like a car motor that needs to be rebuilt.

If you’re in your 40’s that p*ssy is a Cutlass. Pussy in it’s 30’s is like an Altima with 100,000 miles, Plies said. He then said women in their 20’s vaginas were equivalent to a new BMW.

Of course women in their 40’s went off.

Sooo, Plies made another video telling people to calm down, it’s not that serious.

To which he received the desired responses.

All is well in Pliesland.