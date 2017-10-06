This video posted online is one of the most saddest videos you will ever see. The video shows a little black boy on the corner of the block, drinking Hennessy in front of the check cashing spot.

The child’s reality is one you can’t even imagine for your own child. You wonder where is his mom, where is his dad? You wonder where is anybody, or somebody to care about this kid…. You wonder what his backstory is.

Watch The Troubling Video Below:

This child’s reality breaks my heart. I pray that someone gets him off the streets and shows him another way. This is beyond sad.