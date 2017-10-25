CINCINNATI, OHIO — A devastating right hook, sent one robbery suspect to the ground.

On Monday night, Andre Young, 52, walked into a Forest Park Speedway convenience store just after midnight. Young confidently walked in with a knife but did not get what be came for, nor was he able to walk away the incident…As the clerk knocked Andre clean out, with his fist.

Surveillance video of the attempted robbery shows Young trying to jump across the counter of the store. Before he got caught by that right hook, that knocked him back the other way.

“He’s still in here,” the clerk told a 911 dispatcher. “I had to knock him out. You need to get a trooper here now, because he’s in here, he’s in here all ****** up.”

Detectives said the 52-year-old Young acted as if he were going to buy a can of Milwaukee’s Best beer when he revealed his true intentions.

“The allegations are that the defendant went into a Speedway gas station, brandished a box cutter, and stated, ‘We can do this the easy way, or the hard way,'” said Dave Wood, with the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office.”

“The cashier luckily was able to defend himself and incapacitate the defendant until police showed up.”

“He tried to jump over the counter, and he had a blade in his hands,” the clerk said during his 911 call. “I’ve got the blade in my hand right now.”

During an interview with police at the hospital, Young claimed he was holding the knife-like box cutter to cut something off his shirt.

When an officer pointed out it’s not smart to carry a blade and try to jump a counter if you’re not robbing someone, Young replied, “Man, I was drunk.”

Would-be-robber appears in court with black eye, crutches

On Tuesday, Young appeared in court on crutches. He also has a severly bruised left eye. A judge gave Young a $175,000 bond on two counts, aggravated robbery and assault.

This is not the first time Young has been accused of this kind of a crime, or the first time he’s been caught.

“He has five prior felony convictions for aggravated armed robbery, robbery, robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery,” Wood said.

Police said Young was convicted of using a bat to rob the same Speedway store in 2005.

Watch the foiled robbery as it unfolds below:

Poor Thing. He bought a knife to a gun fight.

Young has officially crapped out the robbery game.