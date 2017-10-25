Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce 💔

The happiness is over in lala land.

There is no longer any love and happiness in the home of Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton.

On Tuesday, the “Love & War” singer filed for divorce from her husband of 9 years.

Tamar filed divorce docs Tuesday in L.A. County. She and Vincent have been married for nearly 9 years — they’re one month shy of their anniversary. Tamar and the record exec have one child together — their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

It’s the end of a long relationship — Tamar and Vincent started dating in 2003. Her sister, Toni Braxton, had been working with him and introduced them.

The couple had a domestic dispute in August, 2016 in an Atlanta hotel. Police were called after he allegedly bit her hand during the argument.

Although they stayed together after that … sources connected to the couple tell us it’s been a rollercoaster relationship, and Tamar recently moved out of the family home.

