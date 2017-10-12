Something interesting is going down in the comments of Tyrese Gibson‘s wife’s instagram account…

Interesting because it’s absolutely weird….

Last night, Samantha Lee Gibson, posted a video of Tyrese getting a hand tattoo to match hers.

She captioned the video/college with a bible quote:

“For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, 8 and the two will become ONE flesh.’So they are no longer two, but ONE flesh. 9 Therefore what God has joined together, let NO ONE separate.”

Mark 10:7-9.

I love you, my King 👑.”

“For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, 8 and the two will become ONE flesh.’So they are no longer two, but ONE flesh. 9 Therefore what God has joined together, let NO ONE separate.” Mark 10:7-9. I love you, my King 👑. A post shared by Samantha Gibson (@lovesamanthalee) on Oct 11, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Her expression of love resulted in the comments being lit with anger…

Continue Reading On Page 2