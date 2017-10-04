Tiny Says She Understands That Rappers Like T.I. Are Sex Symbols Confronted By Temptation And Women All The Time

For the past few months, we’ve been patiently waiting to to see if our favorite celebrity couple Tiny & T.I. will get back together, or not.

While Tiny did file for divorce, and TIP previously said they were done…

(After a heated discussion, T.I. and Tiny came to the conclusion that they have grown apart and are at peace with their decision to separate.)

It looks as the two will reconcile their differences; not for the sake of their kids, but because they love each other.

Tiny stopped by Hot 97 for a one on one conversation with, Nessa. During the interview Tiny revealed the difficulties of separating from a person you have history and kids with.

