This is how Toni Braxton got Birdman to Remove his Facial Tattoos

A couple of days ago word came out that Bryan (Baby/Birdman) Williams was suddenly getting his face tattoos removed.

When the news first dropped, I thought to myself “Yikes! Do I really have to report on such a menial thing.” I answered “NOPE”, and decided to allow my followers to see that story somewhere else. (I’m a brainiac, so sometimes I have a hard time talking about menial things… Which is why I switch back and forth between serious news stories and gossip.)

But then, this morning, I woke up, and thought about the power of a woman!

As to Birdman now suddenly desiring to remove his hideous facial tattoos, that credit has to go to none other than his girlfriend, Toni Braxton.

You see, Halle Berry may be the definition of black beauty, but Toni could have easily won the title too.

Toni Braxton is a beautiful, amazing, classy, talented, sophisticated, upper echelon, type of woman. So when we saw her in the arms of Birdman with the face tattoos, with the big red 5 star on the top of his head, we clowned her.

We the fans were like WTF is wrong with Toni??? As Birdman, although we highly respect him for his achievements in Hip-Hop, bruh looks a hot phucking mess by the face!

We were waiting on Toni to come back up to reality and stop being so humble. We were like nooo, its a fluke. It won’t last… All because of Birdman’s tatted up face.

We did not want to see our Toni with such a creature. We were devastated as if our last name were Braxton. 😂

And Toni having to walk around next to him, where our only understanding of why she’s with him, coming down to money, and money only. Birdman was light-weight an embarrassment to her.

We kept thinking it was a joke and that it couldn’t be real…

In my opinion, Birdman took a lot of value away from himself by tatting up his face like that.

He went from Baby the respected, to Baby that we respectfully clowned. So why would a classy woman like Toni want to date such a clown azz ninja, were our thoughts.

I will never forget watching a Toni Braxton movie where she had to file for bankruptcy and her man couldn’t help her out. So she lost everything. She later went on to interview and say that she would never again date a broke man, just for that reason.

So we now look at Birdman as the answer to all of Toni Braxton’s past financial problems. The Cash Money CEO has a net worth of $180 Million…

But Toni is who she is. She definitely doesn’t have to settle for Baby, and right now Baby is definitely looked at as a “settle” by the face and a come-up by the bank account.

With that being said, I’m sure Toni loves Baby mostly for who he is and how he treats her.*

I believe that Baby once got all of those facial tattoos because he didn’t like who he was when he looked in the mirror. There are many people with tatts covering their entire body, but they stop at the face. Drawing ink all over your face says a lot about an individual.

For the most part those individuals are perceived to not care about themselves. So when we see such a male in the news cycle, who was arrested for assaulting or killing his gifrlfriend, we always think to ourselves – “Oh well. What was she expecting??? Look at his face. There’s a clear sign that he is crazy!”

That is the type of man that Toni Braxton has been running around with. Baby and Toni by the face are a match made in WTF land. They do not go, no more than green eggs and ham go together.

Sooo, the beauty of it all is that Birdman now understands all of this.

Toni Braxton made Birdman love himself again…and because he loves her so much; she was able to soften him up a bit and listen to her…That’s why he’s taking his face tattoos off. Toni is such a phucking Lady.

The power of a woman is amazing! No matter how old men get, the women in their lives are still nurturers; constantly breathing new life into them.

*This is an opinion piece. I don’t care if you agree or not. It’s my opinion. A very good one, I might add. However I don’t know what’s going on in Toni’s house and neither do you… And ain’t no fake source on this one. I said what I said…