Tyrese Bought His Mother a House, For Being Sober, 11 Years Straight! 🎈

Yesterday Tyrese took to Instagram to congratulate his mother for staying clean and sober 11-years-straight.

Tyrese’s mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, raised him in South L.A. The entertainer says that his mother was an alcoholic, who ruined his childhood.

Ty wrote:

“If there’s an award in heaven for forgiveness, having compassion towards those who have broke your heart and let you down over and over and over again…… I hope God doesn’t skip over me….. My mother is gonna pull up in 1 hour my heart is beating out of my chest she was an alcoholic for 27 years substance abuse KILLED my childhood I couldn’t wait to grow up and move out been living on my own since I was 17……. Today Oct 11th marks 11 years of my mothers sobriety she just got her 11th year chip…….. And this is how I decided to celebrate her and the victories God’s favor that he has extended over her life……….”

At first I was wondering If I’m the only one who noticed that there’s a lot of anger in Tyrese‘s words… He forgives his mother, and does right by her. But, he still feels the pain she caused him as a child. Deep!

Then as if on cue, Tyrese uploaded a video of himself, praying over his mother’s new home. (Cue empathy music.)

Tyrese cracks me up, with his ways… He’s a lil extra at times, but you can really feel the power in his message… Forgiveness is a beautiful thing.

Anyway, Congrats mama on staying sober and for raising a child who loves you no matter what.

Bonus: Isn’t this a lovely photo of Jennifer Hudson and Tyrese??? 😍