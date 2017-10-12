Now Trending:
Tyrese Bought His Mother a House, For Being Sober, 11 Years Straight! 🎈

Yesterday Tyrese took to Instagram to congratulate his mother for staying clean and sober 11-years-straight.

fbf6e321340aa311dc264f8ebd4f9fcc.jpg

Tyrese’s mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, raised him in South L.A.  The entertainer says that his mother was an alcoholic, who ruined his childhood.

Ty wrote:

“If there’s an award in heaven for forgiveness, having compassion towards those who have broke your heart and let you down over and over and over again…… I hope God doesn’t skip over me….. My mother is gonna pull up in 1 hour my heart is beating out of my chest she was an alcoholic for 27 years substance abuse KILLED my childhood I couldn’t wait to grow up and move out been living on my own since I was 17……. Today Oct 11th marks 11 years of my mothers sobriety she just got her 11th year chip…….. And this is how I decided to celebrate her and the victories God’s favor that he has extended over her life……….”

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

At first I was wondering If I’m the only one who noticed that there’s a lot of anger in Tyrese‘s words…  He forgives his mother, and does right by her. But, he still feels the pain she caused him as a child. Deep!

Tyrese-and-mother-Priscilla-Murray.jpg

Then as if on cue, Tyrese uploaded a video of himself, praying over his mother’s new home. (Cue empathy music.)

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Tyrese cracks me up, with his ways… He’s a lil extra at times, but you can really feel the power in his message… Forgiveness is a beautiful thing.

Anyway, Congrats mama on staying sober and for raising a child who loves you no matter what.

Bonus: Isn’t this a lovely photo of Jennifer Hudson and Tyrese??? 😍

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

