Wendy Williams Reportedly Went Ballistic After Learning Angie Martinez Landed A Talk Show

According to a new report, Wendy Williams feels threatened by another iconic female radio figure, entering the daytime talkshow arena.

According to new reports, this may be the case as the talk show maven reportedly is accusing the queen of radio, Angie Martinez, of jacking her style.

BET reports:

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Angie Martinez is reportedly set to enter the talk show circuit where Wendy Williams is currently flourishing as the sole face of a female-led program in daytime TV.

Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, who also serves as her manager, allegedly learned that Martinez’s talk show pilot is being shot with the same company that she does business with, Debmar-Mercury.

The site went on to add that both Williams and Hunter were taken to lunch by executives of Debmar-Mercury and she “immediately burst into tears and screamed at the two executives” while her husband kept screaming, “This is some bulls**t!”

