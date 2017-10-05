Woman Beat Her Boyfriend to Death With 2 Metal Frying Pans [Photos]

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned. Men act like they don’t know that’s in the bible.

CAMDEN, New Jersey — A woman has been arrested on murder charges, after being accused of using two metal frying pans to fatally beat her boyfriend at a convenience store.

On September 2nd, cops responded to a 911 call from the Pantry One on Mount Ephraim Avenue.

They arrived to find 35-year-old Jason Lewis bleeding from his head along with facial injuries. Lewis was conscious, but dizzy.

They say Lewis told them his girlfriend Maleia Cole, 33 — who lives near the store — had followed him across the street and into the store while beating him repeatedly with frying pans.

