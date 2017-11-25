Now Trending:
A mother and her 3 small children, went missing 2 months ago. No one knows where they’re at

left to right: Annita Roberts (mother), 3-year-old Omari Roberts, 4-year-old Verdell Jackson and 1-year-old Akira Jackson. Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — According to a community alert from the Chicago police department, a mother and her three young children have been missing since Sept. 25.

The mother, 24-year-old Annita Roberts, and her children: Omari Roberts, 3, Verdell Jackson, 4, and Akira Jackson, 1, were last seen near the 7300 block of South Kingston. Police said the mother may be in need of medication.

Police said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has issued a Child Protection Warrant for the three children.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

