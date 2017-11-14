A woman cried in her mugshot, after being arrested for drowning her 10-day-old son in a bathtub 💔

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – An upstate New York mother is facing second-degree murder charges after she confessed to drowning her 10-day-old son in a bathtub, police said.

On Monday Nov. 13, officers responded to a home at 31 Locust Street, around 2:30 p.m., after receiving a report of an unresponsive newborn. They found a baby in a bathtub.

The newborn, Jeremiah Mitchell, was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mitchell filled the tub with eight to 10 inches of water, then left her 10-day-old alone in the tub for 1-2 hours, the documents said.

The boy’s mother, 25-year-old Markiya Mitchell, was taken from the scene to the Public Safety Building. Upon being interviewed by investigators from the Rochester Police Department’s Special Victim Investigations, she admitted to intentionally drowning Jeremiah in the bathtub with the purpose of ending his life.

According to Rochester 8 court records show that Markiya Mitchell and the baby’s father were having a custody dispute, with several orders of protection were issued against Mitchell.

As recently as last Thursday, a neighbor said she had to call the police on Mitchell for threatening to throw the baby out the window.

“She shouldn’t have kids. Everyone knew that, including CPS and the police. We knew that last year seeing her with her daughter,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor said she was devastated, but not surprised it came to this.

Mitchell’s 7-year-old daughter was removed from her custody last year after Mitchell allegedly beat her with a hammer. This child was recently returned to Mitchell’s care.

“The fact that she took that baby’s life,” the neighbor said. “That’s their fault, she shouldn’t have ever had that baby here, ever.”

Mitchell is being held in Monroe County Jail without bail. She will appear in court Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors may empanel a grand jury to file additional charges.

