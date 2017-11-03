Case Closed: Tyrese Cleared Of Child Abuse Charges

Today is a new day for Tyrese Gibson. The actor is now is free to be his happy, sh*t talking self again.

Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse.

A source close to the Fast & Furious star tells ET that the Department of Children and Family Services has dropped its investigation, which is protocol due to his ex-wife, Norma Gibson’s, request for a restraining order alleging he abused their daughter.

In August, Norma — who has been divorced from Tyrese since 2009 — alleged in court documents that Tyrese hit and beat their daughter to the ground. Tyrese claims the allegations are false.

Meanwhile, Tyrese went on Instagram on Thursday to reveal he was taking a trip out of “toxic” Los Angeles following his recent meltdowns on social media against his Fast co-star, Dwayne Johnson, as well as Norma.

“I hope and pray that all of this toxic bulls**t goes away soon,” the 38-year-old actor wrote. “I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire – I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people.”

