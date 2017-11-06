Father Shot & Killed His 14-Year-Old Kid, Because He Didn’t Want a Gay Son

A FATHER THOUGHT HIS TEENAGE SON WAS BETTER OFF DEAD, THAN BEING FLAMING GAY

HENDERSON, NEVADA – — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy, who police say was shot and killed by his own father.

People close to the murder victim, Giovanni Melton, say part of the argument leading to the shooting was about the teen’s sexual orientation.

Friends remember Giovanni as a charismatic, energetic teenager, who brought smiles to everyone he met.

Coronado High School Senior Bailey Schultz says Melton went to her school.

“It’s just sad. He was young and he had a lot to live for,” said Schultz.

