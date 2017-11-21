INCEST: 39-year-old father came home from prison & impregnated his 17-year-old daughter. They even had a baby shower

THIS STORY IS A REPOST FROM KISSYDENISE.COM

The story I’m about to tell you is beyond some of our understanding. The female in the story I’m not sure whether to call her a victim or a participant, however due to her age we will just call her a victim, because this happened when the girl was almost 17-years-old. But the grooming started when she was much younger. For that reason, her name will not be mentioned in this story.

Currently there are no media stories, KissyDenise.com is posting the first site to report on this Florida incest case.

Kissimmee, Florida – A father went to prison and developed a relationship with his daughter. The daughter would write her father, post on his Facebook page, and visit him.

39-year-old Willie Edward Griffin has spent a big part of his life, in and out of the American prison system. He’s been arrested on various charges including, cocaine possession with intent to manufacture and deliver, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, homicide and manslaughter by negligence.

Griffin is a real life thug. So much of a thug that he has “Killer Thug” tatted on his back. His arrest records goes back to at least 1999, from my short research. (It could be longer)

On September 18, 2000, a woman named Donna, gave birth to a baby girl. The baby girl’s father is Willie Griffin. While incarcerated Griffin managed to develop a close relationship with his daughter.

The baby mama or her guardian would foster this relationship by allowing the daughter to visit her father in prison. We don’t know the exact person due to the girl saying she was adopted.

Continue Reading On Page 2