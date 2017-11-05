After going on social media crying that he was going broke, from paying legal fees, in a fight to see his daughter; Tyrese Gibson received a very special phone call from a wealthy couple.
Jada Pinkett & Will Smith called Tyrese and uplifted him the way only a real friend would. Instead of only offering came words, the couple went above and beyond.
Sometimes you just need 1 phone call……….. Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH….. Not only does your heart beat for Shayla…… it beats for the world……. We love and appreciate you more thank you could ever know…
Instead of laughing at Tyrese the way many other celibates did, the Smith’s instead reached into their own pockets to help out the depressed superstar.
