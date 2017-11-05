After going on social media crying that he was going broke, from paying legal fees, in a fight to see his daughter; Tyrese Gibson received a very special phone call from a wealthy couple.

Jada Pinkett & Will Smith called Tyrese and uplifted him the way only a real friend would. Instead of only offering came words, the couple went above and beyond.

Instead of laughing at Tyrese the way many other celibates did, the Smith’s instead reached into their own pockets to help out the depressed superstar.

