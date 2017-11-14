LiAngelo Ball: UCLA Basketball Players Detained in China Are Headed Home

I guess daddy was right. It’s no big deal…

The three UCLA freshmen basketball players held in China for a week are on their way back to Los Angeles, the Pac-12 has confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley had been seen at an airport Tuesday night checking into a flight bound for Los Angeles.

The players had been detained at a hotel in Hangzhou, accused by Chinese authorities of shoplifting a pair of designer sunglasses from the Louis Vuitton store, during the Bruins’ visit last week.

Airline staff spotted the three players checking into the Delta flight at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, the Journal reported. The flight left at 9 p.m. local time.