A man punched his wife in the face, but police can’t arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity

When you think you’ve married a good man, but he likes beating on you.

New York, New York – On Saturday the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines was busy gathering statements and examining options, following reports that a diplomat stationed in New York had hit his wife in the face.

On Friday, Sehon Marshall, 43, a United Nations diplomat, who serves as a counselor for the Carribbean Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, allegedly used his closed fist to smash his wife, Sandra Marshall, 36, in the face, during a verbal altercation, that turned violent.

Unlike some abusive men who say “I dare you to call the police. They won’t do anything,” Marshall could say it and mean it. As the police were called to their Canarsie house at 1:15 a.m., and he wasn’t lead away in handcuffs.

Cops launched an investigation and found that Marshall struck the woman with a closed fist, leaving her with a bloody lip, the sources said.

According to the New York Post, the police officers who responded to the call saw Xandra’s lip split open and her finger swollen when they arrived at the house.

But officers couldn’t arrest the Caribbean suit and tie wearing, woman beater, — because he’s protected by a law forbidding prosecution of foreign diplomats in the US, the sources said.

His wife also refused treatment.

The Prime Minister of the Caribbean told SEARCHLIGHT they’re “gathering all the relevant statements.”

“The Government will always act appropriately,” he added, in a telephone interview, adding that the Government of SVG holds a strong position against domestic violence as is reflected in its legislative efforts.”

Sehon Marshall was appointed Deputy Consul General at the SVG Consulate in New York in October 2014; he was transferred to the UN Mission in August 2016.

Xandra Marshall is also a diplomat, having been appointed to her husband’s former post of Deputy Consul General at the New York Consulate only a few weeks ago.

In August 2014, Marshall enraged supporters back home when he bashed immigrants who “quit their jobs and migrate to the United States to become nannies and dog walkers,” according to the Caribbean media site CANA News. He made the comment while defending the country’s Unity Labour Party on a radio show. He later apologized.

Sehon deactivated his Facebook page once the post got wind of the story. I would go looking for his wife’s page, but I’m sure he deactivated her’s too. As couples have to stick together and keep a united front during these times, in hopes that we will all forget about this soon.

Women go through so much embarrassment…. Women don’t get enough credit for all they put up with and the strength they must have in order to endure it all…

Lesson Here: Don’t travel to foreign countries with abusive men.