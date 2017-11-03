Tamar Braxton’s Mother Worried That Vince Herbert May Kill Her Daughter [video]

Mama Braxton just put on her boxing gloves, preparing for battle.

Although Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce, sources reveal that her husband, Vince Herbert, is not willing to set her free.

Sources connected to Vince told TMZ, Vince is hoping he and Tamar can work things out and save their marriage. It’ll be an uphill battle, for sure … remember she’s the one who filed for divorce last week.

Vince is willing to do everything in his power to change her mind, including counseling to discussing their marriage and other issues stemming from her firing from “The Real.”

