Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Tamar Braxton’s Mother Worried That Vince Herbert May Kill Her Daughter [video]

Tamar Braxton’s Mother Worried That Vince Herbert May Kill Her Daughter [video]

Celebrities No Comments

vince herbert tamar braxton evelyn

Mama Braxton just put on her boxing gloves, preparing for battle.

Although Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce, sources reveal that her husband,  Vince Herbert,  is not willing to set her free.

Sources connected to Vince told TMZ, Vince is hoping he and Tamar can work things out and save their marriage. It’ll be an uphill battle, for sure … remember she’s the one who filed for divorce last week.

Vince is willing to do everything in his power to change her mind, including counseling to discussing their marriage and other issues stemming from her firing from “The Real.”

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!