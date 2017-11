I definitely would not want to see any type of Tape with Lil Wayne NUDE… yuck.

TMZ reports:

Someone’s shopping a sex tape around starring Lil Wayne and 2 chicks, but Wayne’s reps tell TMZ, if a porn company dares to market it, they will have hell to pay.

We’re told the big porn companies have been contacted by a person in possession of the tape, which shows Wayne in nothing but his socks, and 2 more-than-accommodating women who do all the work.

Read More On Next Page