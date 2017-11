Is Chris Brown going back to his old domestic violence ways?

last week we reported that a groupie trying to enter onto Chris Breezy’s tour bus was now suing Chris Brown and his crew for kicking her off the bus.

Chris later responded to the accusations saying he never kicked her off of his bus or touched her and states that she is only looking for a come up.

Well this week the chick says she has photo PROOF that Chris did way more than just kick her to the curb….

